NPCIL recruitment 2021: The Nuclear Power Corporation Of India(NPCIL), today, released a recruitment notification under which a total of 250 vacancies have been created for the post of Trade Apprentices at Tarapur Maharashtra Site. Candidates, who wish to fill the application form must check the official website of NPCIL which is at npcilcareers.co.in.

Note, the last date to apply for the NPCIL recruitment is Nov 15, 2021.

NPCIL recruitment 2021: Vacancy Detail

A total of 250 vacancies need to fill for the post of Trade Apprentices at Tarapur Maharashtra Site. Here is the list of the post along with available vacancies.

Information and Communication system Main: 17

Stenographer(English): 2

Stenographer(Hindi): 1

Secretarial Assistant: 4

Housekeeper(Institution): 3

Draughtsman(Mechanical): 2

Draughtsman(Civil): 1

Carpenter: 14

Plumber:15

Wireman: 11

Diesel: 11

Mechanic: 11

Machinist: 11

Painter: 15

Refrigeration and AC mechanic: 26

Fitter: 26

Turner: 10

Electrician: 28

Electronic Mechanic: 15

Instrument Mechanic: 13

Welder: 21

Computer Operator and Programming Asst: 14

NPCIL recruitment 2021: Age Criteria

A candidate’s minimum age must be 14 years whereas the maximum age should be 24 years.

NPCIL recruitment 2021: Education Qualification

Candidates who wish to apply for the position must have qualified ITI in the respective trade.

NPCIL recruitment 2021: Selection procedure

Based on the marks obtained in the ITI, a candidate will be selected.

NPCIL recruitment 2021: How to Apply