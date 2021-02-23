New Delhi: The Nuclear Power Corporation Of India Ltd (NPCIL) has started the registration process for executive trainees for various discipline. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply on the official website of the corporation i.e. npcilcareers.co.in. The candidates must note that the last date to apply for NPCIL recruitment 2021 is March 9 till 5 pm. Also Read - HSSC ALM Result 2020-21: Download Assistant Lineman 11/2019 Selection PDF At hssc.gov.in

Candidates having a valid GATE-2018, 2019 or 2020 score are eligible to apply. A total of 200 vacancies are announced for this recruitment drive.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned steps through which they can apply for the examination:

Enter the name of the official website npcilcareers.co.in

Go to the ‘careers’ tab

Click on the link for ‘Recruitment of Executive Trainees (2020) in NPCIL through GATE 2018/2019/2020’

On the new page, click on online registration under the ‘apply’ tab

Read the instructions and enter the GATE 2018 / 2019 /2020 registration number and other details mentioned on the GATE admit card

Upon completion of the registration, an application link will be sent to the registered mobile number or email id. Click on that to fill the application form

Log in with the help of user id and password and complete the application form

Pay the registration fee of Rs 500 for the unreserved category. Female and reserved category applicants are exempted from paying the application fee.

Direct Link to download the vacancy details is here, NPCIL Recruitment 2021

NPCIL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates having BE / B-Tech / BSc (Engineering) / 5-year Integrated M-Tech with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in relevant disciplines are eligible to apply.

Applicants born on or after April 2, 1994, and are below 26 years can apply. Reserved category candidates are given the age relaxation as per government norms.