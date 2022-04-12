NPCIL Recruitment 2022: Nuclear Power Corporation, NPCIL has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Executive Trainees in Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, and Civil disciplines. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of NPCIL at www.npcilcareers.co.in. Applicants can apply for the posts till April 28, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 225 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 14 Medical Consultant Posts; Apply at rbi.org.in

Important Dates Here

Commencement of Online Application: April 13, 2022

Last Date of submission of Online Application: April 28, 2022

Payment of Application Fee: April 13 to April 28, 2022

Vacancy Details

Executive Trainees: 225 posts

Application Fee

A Non Refundable application fee of Rs. 500/- is chargeable only to Male applicants belonging to General (UR), EWS, and OBC categories.

Female applicants, applicants belonging to the SC/ST category, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, Dependents of Defence Personnel Killed in Action (DODPKIA), and employees of NPCIL are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Eligibility Criteria

BE/B Tech/B Sc (Engineering)/5-year Integrated M Tech with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in one of the 6 engineering disciplines mentioned in the Table below from University/Deemed University or

Institute recognized by AICTE/UGC. A minimum of 60% marks means the marks as per the ordinances of the respective university.

Institute recognized by AICTE/UGC. A minimum of 60% marks means the marks as per the ordinances of the respective university. Applicants must have a valid GATE-2020 or GATE-2021 or GATE-2022 Score in the same engineering discipline as the qualifying degree discipline.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 28, 2022, through the official website — www.npcilcareers.co.in.