NTA AIAPGET 2023 Result Out At aiapget.nta.ac.in, Direct Link Here

NTA AIAPGET 2023: The All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET 2023) is a single entrance test for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, and Siddha for the academic session 2023-24.

AIAPGET 2023 exam was held on July 31. (Representative image)

NTA AIAPGET 2023: The result of the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination 2023 (AIAPGET 2023) has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, August 19. Candidates who appeared in the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test 2023 can now visit the official website at aiapget.nta.ac.in and download their results. To access the AIAPGET result, candidates must login using their application number and date of birth followed by the security pin displayed on the screen

The AIAPGET 2023 examination was conducted by the NTA on July 31 for approximately 36,469 candidates. The official notification read, “Candidates results have also been shared with the Universities where the candidates had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective colleges, universities and Institutions for further details.”

The AIAPGET 2023 answer keys and the candidates’ recorded responses were earlier made available by the National Testing Agency on August 5. Candidates had until August 7 to note down any issues they may have had to the provisional answer key.

NTA AIAPGET 2023: Cut Off

To qualify in the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination 2023, aspirants are required to secure a minimum qualifying percentile. For the general category candidates, the AIAPGET Cut Off is 50th percentile, for ST/SC/OBC category the cutoff is 40th percentile. UR-PH candidates and ST/SC/OBC-PH must score 45th percentile and 40th percentile respectively to qualify for the test.

NTA AIAPGET 2023: Steps To Download The Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website of AIAPGET at aiapget.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘AIAPGET 2023 Scorecard’.

Step 3: Then, key in your login credentials and hit submit.

Step 4: The AIAPGET score card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Check and download the score card for future reference.

Direct link for AIAPGET result 2023 is here.

About AIAPGET 2023

All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET 2023) is a single entrance examination for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate courses for the academic session 2023-24. The courses will include both All India and State quota seats for admission to MD/ MS Courses in Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha.

In case of any queries, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011- 40759000 or mail it to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in. Applicants are advised to visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in and AIAPGET website at aiapget.nta.nic.in/ for the examination related updates.

