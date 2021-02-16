New Delhi: To avoid the clashing of board exams with JEE Main 2021, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed Class 12 students who wish to appear for the May session of JEE Main, to submit their board exam dates along with the application form. The move of the NTA is to avoid the clash between the two exams. The development comes as the JEE Main will be held on May 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28. The CBSE Class 12 board exam will begin on May 4. Also Read - NEET 2021: Students Must Follow These Preparation Tips to Score High Marks

Issuing a statement, the NTA said it will add an option in the application form where students have to select the date on which their board exam paper coincides with the JEE Main date.

"The JEE Main session 4 will be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28. It has been brought to the notice of NTA by the candidates appearing in JEE Main that the Class12 examinations conducted by CBSE and various state boards are going to be held during this period. Keeping in view the interest of the candidates and to avoid any clash between the two examinations, the NTA will open the application form of JEE Main 2021 from May 3 to 12 asking the candidates to inform the NTA about their Class 12 roll number and name of Board," the NTA said in the statement.

The candidates appearing for the Class 12 Board examination as well as JEE Main will be required to provide information under ‘Whether appearing for Board Examination on any of the dates May 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28, 2021’ and select the ‘Date’ in their online application form so that there is no clash of their schedule of JEE Main with Class 12 board examination,” NTA said.

The NTA has already announced that the JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in multiple sessions—February, March, April, and May for admissions to undergraduate programmes in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), institutions funded by participating state governments, and other institutions. However, the JEE Main February session will be conducted from February 23 to 26, 2021.