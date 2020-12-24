The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CMAT 2021 Exam notification and also announced the dates for the same. According to the latest updates, the CMAT MBA Exam will be held by NTA from 22nd to 27th February 2020. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the examination can complete the application process for CMAT 2021 by registering online at cmat.nta.nic.in.

For the convenience of the students, we have also given the direct link below through which the candidates can register themselves for the examination.

Register for CMAT 2021 Exam – Direct Link (Available Now)

Below, we have provided the steps through which the candidates can register for the examination:

Step 1: Log onto the NTA’s CMAT 2021 portal i.e. cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for Apply for CMAT 2021

Step 3: You will be redirected to new page, Click on New Registration Link

Step 4: You will be taken to page with instructions for CMAT 2021 Exam

Step 5: Click Proceed to reach the application form and fill it

Step 6: Upload scanned copy of passport size photo and your signature

Step 7: Pay the requisite amount of application fee

Step 8: Download the confirmation page and take printout for future reference

Exam Details

CMAT 2021 exam is being held as a national level screening test for MBA aspirants.

The exam is scheduled to be held in February 2021 as a computer based test.

The test will cover three key sections i.e. Logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude, language comprehension and general awareness.