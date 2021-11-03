DUET PG 2021 Result: The National Testing Agency(NTA), today(Nov 3), announced the scorecards for Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET-2021 for Post Graduate courses. To download the scorecard, candidates can check the official website of the National Testing Agency(NTA) nta.ac.in.Also Read - AAI WR Recruitment 2021: Apply For these Vacancies by Nov 30; Check Salary, Other Details

The DUET PG provisional answer key was issued on Oct 20, while the candidates were given time to raise objections till Oct 21, 2021. Later, the Final Answer Keys were released.

DUET PG 2021 Result: How to Download

Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency which is nta.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Display of Score Card for34Post Graduate (PG)Courses (List-I) of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021.”

A document in PDF format will open. The pdf document will consist of a link.

Click on the link and it will direct you to a webpage.

Enter the necessary credentials such as registration number, roll number, and date of birth to log in.

Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Save, Download, and take a printout of the copy for future reference.

The National Testing Agency NTA has issued scorecards for a total of 34 subjects which include MA History, MA English, Botany, French, Italian Studies, MSc. in Zoology, Microbiology, and others. In case of any doubt, a candidate can reach out to the NTA help desk by dialing 011-40759000. Or one can even write to duet@nta.c.in.