DUET 2021 UG Result: The National Testing Agency(NTA) on Wednesday announced the Delhi University Entrance Test(DUET) 2021 results for undergraduate courses. Interested candidates can check their results from the official website of NTA, which is nta.ac.in.

Recently, NTA issued DUET 2021 provisional answer keys along with the question papers on Oct 8, 2021. The exams were conducted by NTA on Sept 26,27,28, 29, 30, and Oct 1, 2o21. The DUET 2021 exam were held through a Computer Based Test(CBT) mode.

The exams were conducted in 27 cities. The DUET exam was an MCQ-based objective-type paper. Candidates were given time to raise objections against the Provisional Answer key till Oct 10, 2021.

DUET 2021 UG Result: Direct Link to check the result

https://ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx

DUET 2021 UG Result: How to Download

Visit the official website of NTA nta.ac.in.

In the latest NTA section, click on the link that reads, “Public Notice 27 October 2021 Display of scorecard for Under Graduate (UG) Courses of Delhi University Entrance Test(DUET)-2021.”

A new document in a pdf format will open. Now click on the link given in the Pdf.

A new window will pop up. Now enter your credentials such as Application number and date of birth to log in.

Your scorecard will be available on the screen.

Save, Download, and take a printout of the document for future reference.

The DUET UG 2021 exams were held for several undergraduate courses such as BA(Honours) in Humanities and Social Science, B.El.Ed, BA Honors in Multimedia and Mass Communication, B.tech in Information Technology and Mathematical Innovation, B.Sc in Physical Education and Sports Sciences, and others. For more updates, candidates must keep track of Delhi University’s official website du.ac.in.

Note, for any query, candidates can reach out to NTA Helpdesk by dialling 01140759000 this number. Or, they can even write a mail on duet@nta.ac.in stating their queries.