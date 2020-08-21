New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the revised dates for various entrance exams including UGC- NET, IGNOU OPENMAT and PhD, Delhi University entrance test and ICAR AIEEA on its official website nta.ac.in. Notably, these examinations were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed lives of nearly 55,000 people. Also Read - UGC's Warning to Colleges & Universities: Don't Retain Original Documents of Faculty Members

In an official notification, the ministry of education said that it has decided to conduct the exams 'keeping the academic interest of students'. "Keeping in view the academic interest of a large number of students, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has agreed to the proposal of MHRD (now MoE) for conducting various Entrance Examinations in the month of September 2020″, the notification read.

Here's the full exam schedule

Exam Name Date UGC NET June 2020 September 16-18 and September 21-25, 2020 Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET 2020 September 6-11, 2020 Indian Council of Agricultural Research, ICAR AIEEA September 7 and 8, 2020 IGNOU Open MAT 2020 September 15, 2020 All India AYUSH PG Entrance Test 2020 September 28, 2020 IGNOU PhD Entrance Test 2020 October 4, 2020 ICAR PhD, Masters degree, JRF/SRS to be announced

Candidates can download their admit cards 15 days prior to their respective exam dates. The admit card will have the roll number, the date, time and venue of the exam centres.

The revised dates of postponed examinations comes a day after the government finalised the safety SOP to conduct the examination amid the pandemic.