IIFT 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the IIFT 2021 MBA entrance exam date. As per the latest update, the examination will be held in the month of January, next year. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can visit the official website of the agency i.e. iift.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates.

Candidates must note that they will have to register their names via the official website to sit in the examination. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the important dates below:

Registration Process Begins: 6th November 2020

Registration Process Ends: 20th December 2020

Admit Card Release Date: To be Notified

Application Correction Begins: 23rd December 2020

Application Correction Window Ends: 27th December 2020

IIFT 2021 Exam Date: 24th January 2021

The application process for IIFT 2021 commenced on 6th November 2020 and will continue until 20th December 2020. The candidates must note that NTA has not announced the date for the release of the admit card. Hence, we request the students to bookmark this page for the latest updates.

Here are the steps through which the candidates can register for the examination:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA exam i.e. iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Link for IIFT 2021 Application Form

Step 3: Provide Basic Details

Step 4: Log onto the portal using registered credentials

Step 5: Fill the application form shown on the page with personal, academic and other details

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents

Step 7: Submit the IIFT 2021 Application Form

Step 8: Make the requisite payment of application fees

Step 9: Download the application submission confirmation page

Step 10: Take printout of the confirmation page for future reference