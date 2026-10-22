Over 2 lakh candidates apply for UGC NET, research fellowship exams; Registration closes on October 28

Registrations for the December 2026 UGC NET and Joint CSIR-UGC NET have passed 2.19 lakh. Read on for how many have applied to each exam, when the window closes on October 28 and who to contact for help.

Written by: Hritika Mitra
Published: October 22, 2026, 5:44 PM IST
Over 2 lakh candidates apply for UGC NET, research fellowship exams; Registration closes on October 28
UGC NET has received 1,86,301 applications and Joint CSIR-UGC NET 32,660 registrations, according to the latest figures. Representational Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday announced that more than 2.19 lakh candidates have registered for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for the December 2026 session.

UGC NET has received 1,86,301 applications and Joint CSIR-UGC NET 32,660 registrations, according to the latest figures. The National Testing Agency has urged candidates to apply early to avoid technical problems close to the deadline. The registration window for both examinations closes on October 28, 2026, and helpdesks are available to assist candidates.

Read more: UGC NET 2025 admit card soon: NTA releases UGC NET exam city slip, subject-wise exam schedule, key details here

UGC NET and CSIR NET December 2026: Registration details

According to available figures, UGC NET has logged 1,86,301 registrations and Joint CSIR-UGC NET 32,660 applications, bringing the combined total for the two examinations to over 2.19 lakh.

If you plan to sit either exam, don’t leave your application to the last day, as rushing can bring technical glitches and delays. Before you hit submit, go over every detail you’ve entered and make sure it is correct.

Also Read | UGC NET December 2026 Registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check exam dates, application fee and direct link to apply here

UGC NET, CSIR NET December 2026: Helpdesk details

Candidates facing difficulties while filling out their application forms can contact the National Testing Agency through the following official helpdesk channels:

  • UGC NET email: ugcnet@nta.ac.in
  • Joint CSIR-UGC NET email: csirnet@nta.ac.in
  • Helpline numbers: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700

If you have a question about a particular exam, write to the email address meant for it, and include correct details so the helpdesk can sort it out quickly. Keep an eye on official notifications too, in case the application process, exam schedule or other instructions change.

Also Read | NTA Exam Big Update: Dates of JEE Main, UGC NET, CSIR NET and 11 other exams announced, check NTA 2026-2027 exam calendar

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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