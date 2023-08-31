Home

NTA Annual Exam Calendar 2024-25: When will NTA Announce JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET 2024 Exam Dates? Read Here

Board Exams 2023: From CBSE to Maharashtra SSC and HSC, several educational boards have started announcing the examination dates for Classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2023-24. After completing their board exams, students often choose to appear for competitive exams. These exams are designed to evaluate candidates’ skills and knowledge in a more specialized or competitive field, often determining their eligibility for admission to prestigious institutions or specific programs. Every year, lakhs of students appear for competitive examinations such as – medical entrance exams (like NEET), engineering entrance exams (like JEE Main), Common University Entrance Test (CUET), and more.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), has been established as a premier, specialist, autonomous, and self-sustained testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions. Usually, NTA releases the examination calendar for the Academic Year. The annual examination calendar will have dates for major exams such as CUET UG, NEET UG, JEE Main 2024 Session 1, and others.

JEE Main Session 1, NEET UG, CUET 2024 Exam Dates

NTA conducts the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) in two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country. Meanwhile, the exam conducting body, will hold medical entrance examination(NEET UG 2024) for admission to MBBS, BDS. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) is held for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for Academic session 2024-25 under the Ministry of Education, (MoE).

As per the media reports, JEE Main 2024 Session 1 is likely to be conducted in February. However, NTA has not released any official statement regarding this. As soon as the registration process opens, students will be allowed to fill up the application form.

Need For NTA Annual Exam Calendar 2024-25

The debut edition of the CUET-UG was conducted in July last year and was marred by glitches, prompting the NTA to cancel the exam at multiple centres. Also, the National Testing Agency had to postpone the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) to avoid clash With CBSE Compartment Exam and other competitive exams. Following this, the National Testing Agency (NTA) established two committees to look into the matter. Additionally, the government intends to establish a definitive calendar for the administration of these nationwide entrance examinations.

One of the expert committees was made to plan the annual examination schedule of competitive examination such as JEE Main 2024, NEET UG 2024 and CUET 2024. The second one was formed to review the infrastructure of examination centres for CUET.

Incorporating the recommendations proposed by the committee, the NTA announced the examination schedules for CUET, NEET, and JEE Main last year. Alongside the NTA’s exam timetable, reserve dates were also disclosed to accommodate potential delays or extensions of the exams. NTA Exam Calendar 2024-25: NTA JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET 2024 Exam Dates

Once released, students can check the exam schedule by visiting the official website – /.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

