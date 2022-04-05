CMAT Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct the Common Management Admission Test(CMAT 2022) exam on April 09, 2022. Meanwhile, CMAT 2022 admit card is expected to release soon on the official website cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their admit card using the registered credentials such as application number, and date of birth. The exam is scheduled to begin from 3:00 PM of April 09, 2022.Also Read - Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: 10th Pass Candidates Can Apply For Various Posts | Check Salary, Eligibility Here

CMAT Admit Card 2022: Step By Step Guide to Download Admit Card

Visit the official website of CMAT, cmat.nta.nic.in.

Click on the ‘ CMAT Admit Card 2022 link ‘ available on the homepage.

‘ available on the homepage. Enter the login credentials.

Your CMAT Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download CMAT Admit Card 2022 and take a printout of it for future use.

Why is CMAT Exam Conducted?

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to Management Programme(s) in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE affiliated participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions. Also Read - KCET 2022 Registration Begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in | Steps And Direct Link to Apply Here

Exam Pattern: The CMAT is a three hours Computer Based Online Test that is conducted to evaluate the candidate’s ability across various segments like Quantitative Techniques, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Also Read - JKCET 2022: Registration Ending Soon; Apply Online at jkbopee.gov.in | Important Dates Here