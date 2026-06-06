‘Ignore rumours’: NTA cracks down on fake NEET-UG 2026 paper leak claims ahead of re-exam

The National Testing Agency, which has faced criticism since the cancellation of the May 3 NEET-UG exam over alleged paper leaks, on Saturday rejected rumours circulating online about the June 21 re-test. The agency said claims of the question paper being leaked, available in advance, or up for sale were misleading and baseless.
The NTA said such messages are often circulated by organised fraud groups that take advantage of the stress and uncertainty faced by students and parents. According to the agency, these rackets are trying to deceive students into paying for fake exam papers, and all claims of leaked or available question papers are false.
NTA said strict legal action would be taken against individuals and groups spreading fraudulent claims related to the examination. The agency added that it is identifying offending accounts and coordinating with online platforms and cybercrime agencies to have the content removed and action initiated.
The agency maintained that the NEET-UG examination process remains fully secure and that robust safeguards have been implemented to guarantee a level playing field for all aspirants. Candidates and parents have been advised not to engage with, pay for or forward such messages and not to fall prey to these “fraudulent solicitations”.
Candidates and parents have been advised not to engage with, pay for or forward such messages, and to avoid falling prey to such “fraudulent solicitations.” It also said to rely only on official communications issued through NTA’s verified channels.
NTA urged candidates to rely solely on updates and announcements shared through its verified platforms and official channels. “We urge all aspirants to ignore these rumours and to rely solely on official communication issued by NTA through its verified website and channels,” the statement said.
On May 12, the NTA cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam after a handwritten “guess paper” in which 135 to 140 questions were found to match the real exam surfaced online. According to the NTA, the decision was taken in the interest of maintaining transparency and preserving trust in the national examination system.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.