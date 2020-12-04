NTA CSIR UGC NET answer key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET answer key on its official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. All those who appeared for the exam can visit the aforementioned website and check the answer key. Also Read - UGC NET 2020: NTA Declares Final Answer Key on nta.ac.in | Here’s How to Download

CSIR UGC NET exam was conducted on November 19, 21, 26 and 30 for those who are seeking Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or aspiring to be assistant professors. Also Read - JEE Main, NEET 2021 Syllabus to be Revised? Latest Updates Students Should Know

“The Question Papers, marked responses of each candidate and the Provisional Answer Keys for 05 Subjects (Life Sciences in 02 shifts on 21 November 2020; Chemical Sciences & Mathematical Sciences in 02 days on 19 and 26 November 2020) are now available on the website csirnet.nta.nic.in,” the NTA said in a notice. Also Read - From Next Academic Year, Technical Courses to be Offered in Regional Languages

“The candidates who appeared in the test may login into the website, using their application number and date of birth and click the link for display of their question papers and marked responses and the provisional answer keys,” the notification added.

NTA CSIR UGC NET answer key 2020: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says UGC NET. Select ‘question paper answer key 2019’ from the dropdown menu.

Step 3: A new window will open. Click on the question paper as well as the subject you want to check the answer key for.

Step 4: Download the CSIR UGC NET answer key. You may takeout a printout as well for a future reference.

Further, candidates can raise objection to answer key till December 5, 2020, by paying Rs 1000 against every answer challenged.