NTA CSIR-UGC NET results 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) examinations on the last day of this year, i.e, December 31, Tuesday.

The candidates can check their scores at the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. once the results are declared.

“The results of CSIR-UGC NET examination is expected to be released on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. The results will be available at the website- csirnet.nta.nic.in,” the official notification mentioned.

Follow These Step to Check NTA CSIR-UGC NET results 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result’ link

Step 3: Submit your registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Notably, 2,82,116 candidates had applied for the recruitment examination which took place on December 15, 2019. It was conducted for chemical sciences, earth atmospheric ocean and planetary science, life science, mathematical sciences and physical sciences. Those who will pass the CSIR NET will be eligible for research under junior research fellowship.In Assam and Meghalaya, the examination was postponed following the deadly protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act.