CUET PG 2022 Registration Latest Update: The National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022. As per the new notification, candidates can apply online till July 4 (up to 5 PM). Students who wish to get admission in the postgraduate courses can apply through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that CUET-PG 2022 examination date has not been announced yet. Earlier, the last date to fill the CUET PG 2022 Application form was June 18.

"In continuation to the Public Notice dated 19.05.2022 regarding the submission of the Online Application Form of Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2022, it is hereby informed that the last date for the submission of Online Application Form has been extended from 18 June 2022 to 04 July 2022," the National Testing Agency said in a statement.

Here’s How to Fill CUET PG 2022 Application Form?

Go to the official website of cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the ‘ Registration for CUET(PG)-2022 ’ link available on the homepage.

’ link available on the homepage. Enter the required credentials to register on the portal.

Once registered, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill out the application form.

Upload the documents if required.

Submit the CUET PG 2022 application form . Pay the registration fee(if any).

. Pay the registration fee(if any). Download the CUET 2022 Application Form and take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET PG 2022 Registration: Check Mode of Examination

CUET (PG) 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test mode only. As per the information bulletin, CUET (PG) 2022 will be conducted in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for language and Sahitya papers. The CUET PG will be conducted for two hours. The exam will be held in two shifts- shift-1 (10:00 am to 12:00 pm) and shift-2 (3:00 pm to 5:00 pm).

CUET PG 2022 Registration: Check Application Correction Window Date

Candidates can make corrections to their CUET 2022 PG application form between July 6 to July 8, 2022. The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above-mentioned correction period. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website(s) http://cuet.nta.nic.in/www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.