UGC NET Result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday declared the UGC NET 2019 result on its official website ntanet.nic.in.

Those who have qualified the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 will be eligible to apply for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and will also qualify for direct admission in doctoral courses.

The NET 2019 was conducted in computer-based-test format between June 20-26. The NET Preliminary 2019 Answer Key was released on July 1.

UGC NET Result 2019: Here’s How to Check Your Score

Step 1: Visit ntanet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that reads ‘NET June 2019 Result’

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: The NTA NET 2019 Result will be available in a PDF format. Download and save it.