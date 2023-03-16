Home

Education

NTA DU Non-Teaching Admit Card Out at recruitment.nta.nic.in; Check Exam Schedule Here

NTA DU Admit Card 2023: Candidates can download the NTA DU Non-Teaching Admit Card by visiting the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

NTA DU Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the admit card for the Delhi University non-teaching recruitment examination 2021. All those candidates who have filled up the application form can check and can download the NTA DU Non-Teaching Admit Card by visiting the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in. This year, NTA will conduct the Delhi University Recruitment Examination 2021 between March 18 to 21, 2023.

To access the hall ticket, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number, date of birth, and security pin. One can check the direct link and steps to download the hall ticket.

Download NTA DU Non-Teaching Admit Card –Direct Link

Download NTA DU Non-Teaching Exam Schedule – Direct Link

How to Download NTA DU Non-Teaching Admit Card?

Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency Recruitment Portal at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “DU Recruitment Examination – 2021 for Non-Teaching Posts”

As soon as you click on the link, you will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, security pin, and other details here.

The Delhi University admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

DU Non-Teaching Recruitment Examination 2021: Check Subject-Wise Exam Date Here

Post Post Name Earlier days and dates Revised days and dates P0103 Laboratory Attendant 18.03.2023 Saturday 18.03.2023 Saturday P0201/

P0203 Junior Assistant /

Junior Assistant (Store) 19.03.2023 Sunday 19.03.2023 Sunday P0101 Library Attendant 16.03.2023 Thursday 20.03.2023 Monday P0605 Senior Assistant 16.03.2023 Thursday 20.03.2023 Monday P0410 Assistant 17.03.2023 Friday 21.03.2023 Tuesday

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (https://recruitment.nta.nic.in /www.du.ac.in for latest updates about the examination. For any assistance candidates can call the NTA helpline numbers –011 40759000/69227700.

