NTA DU Non-Teaching Admit Card Out at recruitment.nta.nic.in; Check Exam Schedule Here
NTA DU Admit Card 2023: Candidates can download the NTA DU Non-Teaching Admit Card by visiting the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in.
NTA DU Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the admit card for the Delhi University non-teaching recruitment examination 2021. All those candidates who have filled up the application form can check and can download the NTA DU Non-Teaching Admit Card by visiting the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in. This year, NTA will conduct the Delhi University Recruitment Examination 2021 between March 18 to 21, 2023.
To access the hall ticket, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number, date of birth, and security pin. One can check the direct link and steps to download the hall ticket.
Download NTA DU Non-Teaching Admit Card –Direct Link
Download NTA DU Non-Teaching Exam Schedule – Direct Link
How to Download NTA DU Non-Teaching Admit Card?
- Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency Recruitment Portal at recruitment.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage click on the link that reads, “DU Recruitment Examination – 2021 for Non-Teaching Posts”
- As soon as you click on the link, you will be redirected to a new webpage.
- Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, security pin, and other details here.
- The Delhi University admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.
DU Non-Teaching Recruitment Examination 2021: Check Subject-Wise Exam Date Here
|Post
|Post Name
|Earlier days and dates
|Revised days and dates
|P0103
|Laboratory Attendant
|18.03.2023 Saturday
|18.03.2023 Saturday
|P0201/
P0203
|Junior Assistant /
Junior Assistant (Store)
|19.03.2023 Sunday
|19.03.2023 Sunday
|P0101
|Library Attendant
|16.03.2023 Thursday
|20.03.2023 Monday
|P0605
|Senior Assistant
|16.03.2023 Thursday
|20.03.2023 Monday
|P0410
|Assistant
|17.03.2023 Friday
|21.03.2023 Tuesday
Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (https://recruitment.nta.nic.in /www.du.ac.in for latest updates about the examination. For any assistance candidates can call the NTA helpline numbers –011 40759000/69227700.
