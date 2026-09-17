NTA Exam Big Update: Dates of JEE Main, UGC NET, CSIR NET and 11 other exams announced, check NTA 2026-2027 exam calendar

Candidates/students who are planning to appear for these examinations can plan and continue their preparations accordingly, keeping these dates in mind.

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The Personnel Ministry, in separate orders dated August 27, appointed IPS officer Ravi Kumar Singh and IAS officer Prasanna Venkatesh V as directors in the National Testing Agency. Representational Image

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday announced the dates for examinations scheduled to be held from December 2026 to March 2027. The NTA has shared details of all the examinations through an academic calendar. According to the notice, 14 examinations, including UGC NET, CSIR NET, JEE Main, the Sainik School Entrance Examination, and CUET PG, will be conducted between December and March.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the dates below. However, they can also download the PDF of the exam calendar released by the NTA on their official website.

Exam Name Examination Date National Indian Military College December 6, 2026 (1 day) SWAYAM December 8 to 12, 2026 (5 days) National Military Schools December 13, 2026 (1 day) UGC NET (December Cycle) December 14 to 19, 2026 (6 days) (Buffer: December 20–21, 2026) CSIR UGC NET (December Cycle) December 20 and 21, 2026 (2 days) Army Cadet College January 4, 2027 (1 day) SHRESHTA (NETS) – Residential Education for Students in Targeted Areas January 10, 2027 (1 day) NIFT Entrance Examination January 10, 2027 (1 day) JEE (Main) – Session 1 (January) January 22–24 and 28–30, 2027 (6 days) (Buffer: January 31, 2027) All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination January 31, 2027 (1 day) Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) February 7, 2027 (1 day) NITT – National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (Part 1) February 26–27, 2027 (2 days) CUET (PG) – Common University Entrance Test (Postgraduate) March 1–5, 8, 12–20 and 24–25, 2027 (17 days) (Buffer: March 30–31, 2027) NITTT (Part 2) March 5–7, 2026 (2 days)

Candidates/students who are planning to appear for these examinations can plan and continue their preparations accordingly, keeping these dates in mind.