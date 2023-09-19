By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
NTA Exam Calendar 2024-25: CUET UG Exam From May 15; to Be Held in CBT Mode
The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate between May 15 to May 31, 2024.
CUET 2024 Exam Dates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test – Undergraduate between May 15 to May 31, 2024. Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been introduced for admission into UG/ PG programmes in Central and participating Universities for the academic session. The CUET will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from the NorthEast and from rural and other remote areas, and help to establish better connect with the Universities. The National Testing Agency(NTA) is responsible for conducting CUET examinations.
CUET UG, PG Exam Dates – Check Schedule
The Common University Entrance Test -Undergraduate(CUET) 2024 will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT). Going by the NTA Exam Calendar 2024-25, the Common University Entrance Test -Postgraduate(CUET) 2024 will be between March 11 to March 28, 2024.
|Name of the examination
|Mode of Examination
|Dates of Examination
|Joint Entrance
Examination [JEE (Main)]
– 2024 Session 1
|Computer Based
Test (CBT)
|Between 24th January
and 1st February, 2024.
|Joint Entrance
Examination [JEE (Main)]
– 2024 Session 2
|Computer Based
Test (CBT)
|Between 1st April, 2024
and 15th April, 2024.
|National Eligibility cum
Entrance Test [NEET (UG)]
– 2024
|Pen and
Paper/OMR
|5th May, 2024
|Common University
Entrance Test -UG (CUETUG) 2024
|Computer Based
Test (CBT)
|Between 15th May, 2024
and 31st May, 2024.
|Common University
Entrance Test -PG (CUETPG) 2024
|Computer Based
Test (CBT)
|Between 11th March,
2024 and 28th March,
2024.
|UGC-NET
Session – I
|Computer Based
Test (CBT
|Between 10th June and
21st June, 2024
The Examination details will be informed to candidates through the Information Bulletin of respective examinations, which will be published at the time of the launch of the Registration Forms of these examinations. The results of all CBT Examinations will be announced within three weeks of the conclusion of the examination. For NEET (UG) 2024, the results shall be declared by the second week of June 2024.
CUET PG Paper Pattern
- Going by last year’s information bulletin, CUET (PG) will be conducted in Computer Test mode only.
CUET PG Syllabus
- The entrance syllabus for Question papers will be available on the NTA Website https://cuet.nta.nic.in.
Check CUET PG Syllabus Here – Download Link
CUET PG Exam Date
- NTA has announced the CUET PG Exam Dates. The Common University Entrance Test -Postgraduate(CUET) 2024 will be between March 11 to March 28, 2024.
Examination Calendar for Academic Year 2024-25 (Download Link)
For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.
