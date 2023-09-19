NTA Exam Calendar 2024-25: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2024 Exam Dates Out At Nta.Ac.In. Check Schedule Here

Home

NTA Exam Calendar 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination calendar for the Academic Year 2023-24. As per the calendar, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 will be conducted on May 7. Meanwhile, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 will be conducted between May 21 to 31, 2023, and from June 1 to June 7, 2023. One can check the examination calendar by visiting the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

