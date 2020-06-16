New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the deadline to apply for various entrance examinations. Notably, the decision has been taken considering the hardships being faced by students to fill up their application forms during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Also Read - CISCE 10th and 12th Boards 2020: No Need to Appear For Pending Board Exams, to be Marked on Pre-board Results, Says Board

The various exams for which the deadline to apply online has been extended are: UGC NET, CSIR NET, ICAR AIEEA, AIAPGET, JNUEE, IGNOU PhD and Open MAT. The deadline to apply for all these exams has been extended from the current June 15 to June 30.

Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website nta.ac.in till 5 PM on June 30. Application fee, meanwhile, can be submitted till 11:50 PM on the same day.

According to the official notice, the detailed schedule having the revised dates of downloading the admit card and of the examination will be notified in due course of time. Candidates have been advised to visit the official website nta.ac.in only for any update.

Candidates can click here to check the official notification directly by clicking on this link.