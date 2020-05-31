New Delhi: In what will come as massive relief to students, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended deadlines to apply for a number of exams in view of difficulties being faced by the candidates during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2020: Results to be Out in July, Teachers Engaged in Evaluation Work

Now, the deadline to apply for exams like UGC-NET, CSIR UGC-NET, ICAR, JNUEE, IGNOU Open MAT is June 15, instead of the earlier May 31, which is today. Candidates can apply on nta.ac.in till 5 PM on June 15 after which the link will be disabled. The application fee, meanwhile, can be submitted till 11:50 PM on June 15.

Notably, a detailed schedule, with revised dates of downloading the admit cards and that of the respective exams, will be released soon. Candidates will need to visit the website nta.ac.in regularly to check for updates.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted about the extension in deadlines to apply for the said exams.

In his tweet, he said, “In view of many requests received from students and the hardships faced by them due to COVID-19 epidemic, I have advised NTA to further extend the last dates of submission of Online Application Forms for the following exams: IGNOU Ph.D. and OPEN MAT (MBA) Entrance Examination-2020, ICAR-2020, JNUEE-2020, UGC-NET-June 2020, CSIR-UGC NET-June 2020.”

In recent days, revised schedules for various exams, which had to be called off due the COVID-19 lockdown, have also been released.