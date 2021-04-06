JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the JEE Main 2021 application correction last date for the April session. The candidates must note that they can make the changes in the JEE Main 2021 application form till 7th April (11:50 pm). To make the corrections, the candidates will have to visit the official website of the agency i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in to make the necessary changes or corrections in their application form. Along with making changes in the form, candidates can also pay the application fees till 7th April. Also Read - JEE Main April 2021 Admit Card Likely To Be Released Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in | Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can make the changes: Also Read - NTA JIPMAT 2021 Registration Begins at jipmat.nta.ac.in | Check Important Details Here

Step 1 – Go to the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: April Session Registration to Close TOMORROW | Here's Direct Link to Register

Step 2 – Click on the link – Application Correction JEE (Main) 2021.

Step 3 – A new login page will appear on the screen.

Step 4 – Now, login with the JEE Main application number and password.

Step 5 – Edit the JEE Main 2021 application form and submit it.

Earlier, the last date to make corrections in the application form of JEE Main 2021 was 5th April. According to the reports, the change in the deadline of the JEE Main 2021 application correction has been extended due to requests from the candidates. The JEE Mains 2021 April application form was available at jeemain.nta.nic.in till 4th April.

JEE Main April 2021 exam is scheduled to be held from 27th to 30th April. Candidates who have submitted the form and paid the application fees successfully will be able to download the JEE Mains admit card 2021 for the April session.