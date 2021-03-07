NTA GPAT answer key 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)-2021. According to NTA, “The candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs 1000 as processing fee for each key challenged (excluding Bank charges). The payment of the processing fee may be made through debit/ credit card/ net banking. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee.” Also Read - JEE Main 2021 February Result to be Released Anytime Soon | Here's How You Can Download Score Card

The answer key will be available to challenge till March 9. The candidates can download and raise objections through gpat.nta.nic.in. The entrance exam was earlier held on February 27. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: Registration For March Session Ends Today, Here’s How to Apply

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates check the answer key: Also Read - UGC NET 2021: Last Date to Register Today; Read Details at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 1: Visit the official websites, ntacmat.nic.in, ntagpat.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download answer keys’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Answer keys will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test is a national level pharmacy entrance exam for admission to MPharm programmes.