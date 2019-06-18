Ntaicar.nic.in admit card 2019: The National Testing Agency has released the NTA ICAR admit card for Undergraduate (UG), Post Graduate (PG) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) and scholarship exams on the official website, ntaicar.nic.in.

Candidates will need to download their NTA ICAR admit card on the official website.

Know below the process to download Ntaicar.nic.in admit card 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website ntaicar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘ICAR AIEEA admit card (UG or PG or JRF)’

Step 3: You will be presented with two options to download your admit card. 1) Download using application number and Password or use application number and date of birth

Step 4: Download your ICAR AIEEA admit card and take a print out for a future reference.

Direct links to download Ntaicar.nic.in admit card 2019 are mentioned below:

AIEEA UG 2019

AIEEA PG 2019

JRF/SRF (PGS)-2019