The application process for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) MBA, B.Ed. exams has been extended. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination must note that they can now apply for the examination till March 25, the registration process was earlier scheduled to be closed on March 20.

Interested candidates can apply at ignou.ac.in. The exam will be held in computer-based mode.

The examination will be held on April 11 from 10 am to 12 pm. For OPENMAT the exam will be held on the same date but from 2 pm to 5 pm. For MBA admissions, any graduate (including Chartered Accountancy/Cost Accountancy/Company Secretaryship) with 50 per cent marks can apply.

For reserved category candidates, the minimum marks required are 45 per cent. There is no age bar for the same.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the eligibility criteria below:

For BEd admissions, the candidates need to have at least 50 per cent marks either in the Bachelor’s degree and/or in the Master’s degree in sciences/social sciences/commerce/humanity.

Bachelor’s in Engineering or Technology with specialization in Science and Mathematics with 55 per cent marks or any other qualification equivalent and those with NCTE recognition and trained in-service teachers in elementary school can apply too.