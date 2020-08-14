NTA JEE Main 2020 admit card: The National Testing Agency is likely to release the JEE Main admit card 2020 soon. The JEE exam is slated to be held from September 1 to 6, 2020. Students must note that the JEE main 2020 admit card is expected to be out on August 15. Also Read - All Teachers, Researchers, Staff to Work From Home Till July 31: HRD Ministry

The JEE entrance exam was earlier scheduled to take place in July but got postponed to September in view of the health scare due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

All those who registered for the exam are requested to keep a tab on the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Admit card will bear information pertaining to date of exam, venue and other necessary instructions to be followed during the exam. It may also outline guidelines to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

It will be mandatory for students to carry admit cards, along with an identity proof and recent passport size photograph to the exam hall.

NTA Director Vineet Joshi previously said that to maintain social distancing, slots will be given to candidates to arrive at the examination venue.

Students are also advised to reach at their respective exam venues at least 1 hour prior to the examination time. They will have to undergo thermal screening at the entrance.