NTA JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency is likely to release the JEE Main admit card 2020 today on official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, if it not out today, then they may be released tomorrow. The JEE exam is scheduled to take place from September 1 to 6, 2020.

Step 1: Go on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘JEE Mains Admit card’

Step 3: A new page will open. Fill in all the details asked and submit

Step 4: Your admit card will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your admit card

All those who registered for the exam are requested to keep a tab on the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Admit card will bear information pertaining to date of exam, venue and other necessary instructions to be followed during the exam. It may also outline guidelines to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

It will be mandatory for students to carry admit cards, along with an identity proof and recent passport size photograph to the exam hall.

NTA Director Vineet Joshi previously said that to maintain social distancing, slots will be given to candidates to arrive at the examination venue.

Students are also advised to reach at their respective exam venues at least 1 hour prior to the examination time. They will have to undergo thermal screening at the entrance.