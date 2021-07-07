NTA JEE Main 2021: Exam dates for the third and and fourth phases of JEE Main 2021 have finally been announced after a long wait due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The third phase of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted from July 20 to 25, while the fourth phase examination will be held from July 27 to August 02. Both the exams were to be held in April and May, but had to be postponed in view of the second wave of Covid.Also Read - When Will NEET 2021 be Held? Students Wait as Education Ministry Announces JEE Mains Date

For those students who have not been able to apply for the exam due to any reason, NTA has re-opened the application window. For the third session, applications will be accepted from July 06 to July 08, while for the fourth session, applications can be made from July 09 to July 11. Apart from this, NTA has also given a chance to the candidates to change their exam centre.

Direct link to apply online for JEE Main 2021

The Education Ministry has said that the number of exam centres has also been doubled to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. The exam will be conducted amidst all the coronavirus guidelines with social distancing. According to the notification issued earlier, the exam will be conducted in some 13 languages. All other information is available on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.