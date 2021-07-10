New Delhi: Days after the Ministry of Education announced JEE Mains 2021 exam dates for pending third and fourth sessions, a section of engineering aspirants has demanded postponement of the fourth attempt, scheduled to be held from July 27-August 2. Originally, these sessions were scheduled for April and May, but owing to the second wave of the pandemic, the NTA had to postpone them. The first two sessions of JEE-Main 2021 were already completed in February and March.Also Read - NTA JEE Main 2021: Application Window Reopened, Apply Through Direct Link Here

Notably, the students are disappointed as the National Testing Agency, which conducts the exam has given them a gap of just two days between the two sessions. Usually, students get a month-long gap between the two attempts which helps them assess their performances to score big in the next attempt. However, this year, the low gap of two days has triggered a new debate. Also Read - When Will NEET 2021 be Held? Students Wait as Education Ministry Announces JEE Mains Date

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, a student body has written to the newly-appointed Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, demanding change in the gap period. “This gap is crucial for students to analyze their previous mistakes and then rectify them, so as to prepare again and have required confidence to appear in the next attempt. Though it is understandable that in order to cope with the academic calendar the gap has to shrink but doing so at the cost of students’ future is no logical explanation, hence we demand to change the gap period from two days to at least 15 days”, the letter read. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: Exam Dates Announced; Third Session To Start From July 20, Fourth Session From July 27

Furthermore, the JEE students claimed that the entrance test dates are clashing with various other exams of different levels that will create a sense of disturbance and confusing situation for them. “Exam dates are clashing with various other exams of different levels. It will create a sense of disturbance and confusing situation for the aspirants and as a result, students might not be able to prepare and focus on the respective topics”, the letter added.

While many experts have seconded students’ demands, others have opposed it. “This appears to be a desperate move to beat Covid third Wave. It is not a student-friendly move, however, it is good as the new academic session can begin on time, unlike last year. JEE also has to conduct the JEE Advanced and hence this move has been done to be ready for the new academic year at the earliest,” CNN-News 18 quoted ARKS Srinivas, Chief Business Officer at Aptitude, Career Launcher (CLPL) as saying.

About JEE Main

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.