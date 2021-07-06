NTA JEE Main 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced the JEE Main 2021 pending dates. “JEE Main third session from July 20 to 25 and the fourth session which was earlier scheduled to be held from May will be held from July 27 to August 2,” said Education Minister. The candidates must note that the application forms have been released at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read - NTA JEE Main 2021: NTA Releases Application Forms at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Allows Change In Exam Centres

Here Are The Key Takeaways From Education Minister’s Address:

JEE Main third session from July 20 to 25 and the fourth session which was earlier scheduled to be held from May will be held from July 27 to August 2 The application forms for JEE Main exam 2021 have been released at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates who have not applied before in the previous two sessions and wish to appear for the exam again to improve rank can do so at the official website. The application window will remain open for three days. Education Minister Ramesh Nishak Pokhriyal announced that the students will be allowed to change the exam centre of the city from where they are appearing for the exam from. The candidates who wish to change their exam centre or want to apply for the entrance exam can visit the official websites nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in. The application process for JEE Third Session has begun. The application windows will close on July 8. Students can appear for as many sessions as they want from one to four. The best score obtained by the student in any of the sessions will be considered while creating the result. For April/July session, the application window will be open from July 6 to 8. Those who wish to apply for the May/August session will be allowed to submit application forms from July 9 to 12. Students who apply for edit their application form now will not get any correction window. This has been done due to the limited time available, said NTA. “Candidates have to be extremely careful,” it added in its official notice.

