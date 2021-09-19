New Delhi: Finally, the National Testing Agency(NTA) has announced the result of the fourth session of JEE Main 2021 on September 15 on its official site. Now that the scores are out, the candidates who want to get enrolled in the IITs can check the admission criteria and do the needful. However, other than IITs, there are other institutes as well where candidates can try their luck.Also Read - Bihar Board 12th Exam 2022: BSEB Makes BIG Announcement For Inter Students | Read Here

One such best option is the National Institutes of Technology NIT. NIT is a premium, autonomous and technical university that comes under the Ministry of Education. Based on the candidate’s JEE score, students can take admission in almost 31 NITs in India. The counseling session is likely to begin soon via the Joint seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). As per the JEE score and rank, a candidate will be able to select the institute. Also Read - NEET-UG 2021 Latest Update: Kerala High Court Seeks Reply From NTA Over Plea Seeking Retest of Exam in Poothotta Centre

Every year, various institute releases their cut-off marks and closing ranks for each course. Those who wish to study in such colleges can check out the cut-off marks and ranks. Here is a list of the past year’s cut-offs and JEE Main closing rank for the top 10 NITs colleges estimated this year. Also Read - NEET-SS 2021: Doctors Knock Supreme Court’s Door Challenging 'Abrupt Last-minute Changes' in Exam Pattern

NIT Trichy

CSE – 781 rank

ECE – 3022 rank

EEE – 5381 rank

NIT Surathkal

CSE – 1324 rank

ECE – 4151 rank

IT – 2838 rank

NIT Rourkela

CSE – 2021 rank

ECE – 4566 rank

EE – 7811 rank

NIT Warangal

CSE – 4559 rank

EEE – 12678 rank

BT – 19855 rank

NIT Calicut

ECE – 8539 rank

EEE- 13866 rank

CSE – 6481 rank

NIT Durgapur

CSE – 2024 rank

ECE – 4575 rank

ME – 6979 rank

VNIT Nagpur

CSE – 3858 rank

ECE – 7586 rank

EEE – 11411 rank

MNIT Jaipur

CSE – 3441 rank

ECE – 7330 rank

ME – 14340 rank

NIT Kurukshetra