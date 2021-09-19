New Delhi: Finally, the National Testing Agency(NTA) has announced the result of the fourth session of JEE Main 2021 on September 15 on its official site. Now that the scores are out, the candidates who want to get enrolled in the IITs can check the admission criteria and do the needful. However, other than IITs, there are other institutes as well where candidates can try their luck.Also Read - Bihar Board 12th Exam 2022: BSEB Makes BIG Announcement For Inter Students | Read Here
One such best option is the National Institutes of Technology NIT. NIT is a premium, autonomous and technical university that comes under the Ministry of Education. Based on the candidate's JEE score, students can take admission in almost 31 NITs in India. The counseling session is likely to begin soon via the Joint seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). As per the JEE score and rank, a candidate will be able to select the institute.
Every year, various institute releases their cut-off marks and closing ranks for each course. Those who wish to study in such colleges can check out the cut-off marks and ranks. Here is a list of the past year's cut-offs and JEE Main closing rank for the top 10 NITs colleges estimated this year.
NIT Trichy
- CSE – 781 rank
- ECE – 3022 rank
- EEE – 5381 rank
NIT Surathkal
- CSE – 1324 rank
- ECE – 4151 rank
- IT – 2838 rank
NIT Rourkela
- CSE – 2021 rank
- ECE – 4566 rank
- EE – 7811 rank
NIT Warangal
- CSE – 4559 rank
- EEE – 12678 rank
- BT – 19855 rank
NIT Calicut
- ECE – 8539 rank
- EEE- 13866 rank
- CSE – 6481 rank
NIT Durgapur
- CSE – 2024 rank
- ECE – 4575 rank
- ME – 6979 rank
VNIT Nagpur
- CSE – 3858 rank
- ECE – 7586 rank
- EEE – 11411 rank
MNIT Jaipur
- CSE – 3441 rank
- ECE – 7330 rank
- ME – 14340 rank
NIT Kurukshetra
- CSE – 5457 rank
- IT – 6679 rank
- ECE – 11559 rank