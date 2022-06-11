NTA JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is likely to release the admit card for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination(Main) 2022, today, June 11, 2022. Once released, engineering aspirants can download their JEE Main 2022 admit card from the official website —jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be conducted between June 20 to 29, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket.Also Read - TNUSRB SI Admit Card 2022 Released; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

NTA JEE 2022 Main Admit Card: How to Download Hall Ticket?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ JEE Main 2022 Admit Card .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth and click on submit option.

Your JEE Main 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Main 2022: Check Mode of Examination

The JEE (Main) – 2022 will be conducted in the following modes:

Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.

Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. For more details about the mode of examination, check the information bulletin shared HERE.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Registration: Check Last Date, Other Details

The registration process for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination is underway. Candidates can submit their application form by 9:00 PM on June 30, 2022.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in