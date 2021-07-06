JEE, NEET 2021 Exam Dates: The Ministry of Education is expected to take a final call on conducting the two remaining editions of the JEE-Mains (engineering entrance examination ) and the NEET (medical entrance test) in forthcoming days. If reports are to be believed, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to submit its proposal to hold the competitive exams before Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday, July 6. Based on the proposal a decision on the new exam dates of JEE Main and NEET 2021 will be announced, stated reports. Also Read - NTA JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021: From Entrance Exam to Application Form Dates, Here's Some Latest Updates For Aspirants

“NTA is in the process of finalising its proposal for JEE and NEET exam dates. It will be presented before Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday. A decision will be made thereafter,” India TV quoted sources as saying. Also Read - JEE Main, NEET 2021: Candidates Demand Clarity Over Exam Date, Say Delay Will Hamper Preparation

Earlier last month, sources privy to the matter had informed news agency PTI that the pending sessions of JEE Main 2021 are likely to be conducted either at the end of July or August with 14 days gap between the two exams and NEET is likely to be postponed to September. However, there was no such official announcement by the National Testing Agency. Also Read - CBSE Optional Exams Likely to be Conducted in August, Says Ramesh Pokhriyal; No Announcement on JEE Mains, NEET 2021

From the current academic session, JEE-Mains is being conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase in February was followed by the second phase in March, while the next phases were scheduled for April and May. But those were postponed after an exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic in the country.

The JEE-Advanced exam, which is conducted for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology and the National Institutes of Technology, was also postponed. The exam was scheduled for July 3.

As per the public notice dated March 12, 2021, the NEET (UG) 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 1. However, since the registration for the exam, which was supposed to commence from May 1, was kept in abeyance, it is likely that the examination might get postponed to a later date.

Meanwhile, aspirants are advised to keep an eye on the official websites —ntaneet.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in for updates on NEET 2021 and JEE Main exam dates.