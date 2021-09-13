JEE Main Results LIVE: The result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2021 is likely to be declared on Monday. The results were expected yesterday but due to the alleged JEE Main exam rigging, it was postponed. Following the postponement, the application process for the JEE Advanced 2021, which was scheduled to begin on September 11, has also been delayed.Also Read - JEE Main Result 2021: Session 4 Scores DELAYED Again, Lakhs of Students Wait Anxiously

"Due to delay in publication in JEE (Main) 2021 results, the already announced date of registration for JEE (Advanced) 2021 stands postponed," the NTA said.

Stay here for LIVE updates. Also Read - Ahead of Exams, Why #OperationNEET is Trending on Twitter? Here's All You Need to Know

How to check JEE Main results