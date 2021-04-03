JIPMAT 2021 Registration Begins: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the NTA JIPMAT 2021 entrance examination. According to the latest updates, the agency had started the registration from Thursday i.e. 1st April 2021 onwards. The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 is being held as a national-level screening test for admission to 5-year integrated programme in management in IIM Jammu and IIM Bodh Gaya for the academic year 2021-2022. Also Read - UPSEE (UPCET) 2021 Registration Starts, NTA Publishes New Schedule | Details Here

The MBA aspirants, who are looking to join the 5-year integrated MBA programme can register themselves for the JIPMAT 2021 Entrance exam by logging onto the exam portal jipmat.nta.ac.in.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can register for the examination:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jipmat.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on “New Registration” tab

Step 3: Register on the portal and create login credentials

Step 4: Now login and fill online application form with personal details

Step 5: Fill JIPMAT online application form and qualification details

Step 6: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature in prescribed format

Step 7: Pay the requisite application fee for JIPMAT 2021 and submit the application form

Step 8: Take a hardcopy of it for future reference

Below, we have also mentioned all the important dates:

Along with starting the online application and registration process, the apex testing agency has also released the detailed scheduled for the JIPMAT 2021 with all important dates for the exam. According to these dates, the registration process for JIPMAT 2021 has started on 1st April and will continue until 30th April 2021.

JIPMAT 2021 Registration Process Begins: 1st April 2021

JIPMAT 2021 Registration Process Ends: 30th April 2021

JIPMAT 2021 Correction Window Starts: 5th May 2021

JIPMAT 2021 Correction Window Starts: 10th May 2021

JIPMAT 2021 Exam Date: 20th June 2021