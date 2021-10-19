New Delhi: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is likely to release the DU LLB entrance exam Result 2021 soonest. The Delhi University Bachelor of Law exam was held on September 29, 2021. Interested candidates can check their results(when released) from the official website which is at du.ac.in.Also Read - NEET UG Result 2021 To Be Declared Soon on Official Website. Here's How to Check Scorecard

The exam was held on Sept 29, from 8 AM to 10 AM. The DU's Faculty of Law has offered a total of 2922 seats for the candidates to take admission in the three centres. The DU LLB programme is of three years duration. The last date to apply for the entrance examination was Aug 21, 2021, and the admit card was issued on Sept 22, 2021.

Delhi University Bachelor of Law Entrance Exam: Exam Pattern

The entrance exam syllabus consists of the following subjects: General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Legal and logical aptitude, and General English questions. Delhi University is likely to release the date of the DU LLB Entrance Exam 2021 on the official websites of NTA and Delhi University.

Those candidates who qualify for the exam will be allowed to take admission in any of the three law centres, which are Campus Law Centre, Law Centre 1, Law Centre 2. Each participating centre will have a total of 974 seats. The entrance result will be released in the form of a scorecard, with a consolidated merit list.

After the results are declared, the qualifying candidates are required to register for the online counselling procedure in order to take admission.

It is expected that NTA will release the LLB answer key before the results.