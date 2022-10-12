UGC-NET Paper Leak: National Testing Agency has released a notification refuting the rumours of a paper leak. As per the notification, NTA has rejected the claims of leakage of History paper of UGC NET. The testing organisation has “vehemently denied” the leakage of paper as claimed in a few tweets and a YouTube video. NTA wrote, “This is to bring to the notice of general public that a fake tweet and a YouTube video is circulating on social media regarding leakage of History (06) paper Shift-II, UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles conducted on 10-10-2022. NTA vehemently denies this allegation regarding leakage of question paper of History (06) paper Shift-II. It is clarified that there is no leak of question paper.”Also Read - UGC NET Admit Card 2022 For October 14 Exam Out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Download Link Here

A fake tweet & YouTube video is circulating on social media regarding leakage of History(06) paper Shift II, UGC-NET Dec 2021 & June 2022 (Merged Cycles). NTA denies allegation regarding leakage of the question paper. It’s clarified that there’s no leak of any Question Paper: NTA pic.twitter.com/dfM43OOSqg — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

Also Read - UGC NET 2022 City Intimation Slip Out For Oct 12 Exams; Check Steps to Download at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The notification also clarified that the format of the question paper was shared after the exam was conducted and was not the same as what was given to the candidates. NTA advised all stakeholders to beware of such information circulating on social media. Also Read - UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Released For October 8, 10 Exams. Here’s How to Download

NTA began functioning in 2018 and was interested with the task of conducting entrance examination for educational institutions by the Union Council of Ministers.