NTA NCET 2023: Registrations Deadline Extended Till July 25, Direct Link To Apply Here

NTA NCET 2023: Candidates willing to register for the NCET 2023 exam can visit the official website of NCET at www.ncet.samarth.ac.in and apply for the test. The last date to register for the exams is July 25.

To appear in the NCET 2023, there is no age limit for the candidates.

NTA NCET 2023: The online application deadline for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Aspirants can apply for the NCET exam till July 25. As per the previous schedule, the application deadline was slated on July 19. Candidates willing to submit their registration cum application forms for the NCET 2023 exam can visit the official website of NCET at ncet.samarth.ac.in and apply for the test. Following the closure of the registration window, applicants will be able to make corrections/edit their application forms on the official website from July 26 to July 27.

NTA NCET 2023 Exam will be conducted in English as well as 12 regional languages namely Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Urdu. Consisting of 160 objective questions, the exam will be held in the online CBT (Computer Based Test) mode.

The official notice read, “To ensure that candidates who want to appear for NCET exams 2023 should be able to register for the same without any difficulty. Hence, it has been decided to extend the online Application Form for the NCET 2023.”

NTA NCET registrations 2023: Eligibility Criteria

To appear in the NCET 2023, there is no age limit for the candidates. However, the applicants should have completed their Class 12 from a recognised board or university

It is important to note that the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the government college/ university/ institution.

NTA NCET registrations 2023: Steps To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website of NCET at ncet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link given on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself and advance with the application form.

Step 4: Fill up the registration form with the required details as asked.

Step 5: Upload the relevant documents and pay the NTA NCET application fee.

Step 6: Submit the form after checking it thoroughly.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page.

Direct link here.

NTA NCET registrations 2023: Application Fee

Unreserved category applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1200. OBC, NCL, EWS category applicants will have to pay Rs 1000. Rs 650 is applicable for candidates from SC/ST/PwBD/ Third gender category.

About NCET 2023

On behalf of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), National Common Entrance Test (NCET) is a national-level examination held by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NCET is being conducted for shortlisting eligible candidates for admissions into four-year integrated teacher education programme (ITEP) for the Academic Session 2023-24 in selected government colleges and central and state universities including IITs, NITs, RIEs.

For more related information, aspirants are advised to visit the official website at ncet.samarth.ac.in.

