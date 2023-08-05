Home

NTA NCET 2023 Intimation Letter Out At ncet.samarth.ac.in

NTA NCET 2023: National Common Entrance Test (NCET) is held for admission to the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP).

Download NTA NCET intimation slip from ncet.samarth.ac.in.

NTA NCET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advanced city intimation slip for the National Common Entrance Test 2023. The entrance test is conducted for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in approved central and state universities and institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges for the academic session 2023-24. Candidates can download the intimation letter from the official website- ncet.samarth.ac.in. The NCET examination is slated to take place on August 9. A total of 16,000 candidates are expected to take the exam this year.

The official notice for the examination read, “In view of a large number of Subjects, the unique date sheet to every individual candidate has been created. Accordingly, Advance Intimation Slip for Examination City to all candidates with the date of Examination and City of Examination is being issued today on https://ncet.samarth.ac.in.”

NTA NCET 2023 City Intimation Slip: How To Download

In order to download the NCET city intimation slip the candidates will have to log in using their application number and date of birth from the official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to download the slip.

Step 1: First of all, visit the official website- ncet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Once you reach the homepage, click on the city intimation slip link.

Step 3: Log in using the application number and date of birth and hit the submit button.

Step 4: Your NCET city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the intimation slip for future use.

Candidates should not confuse the city intimation slip with the Admit Card for NCET 2023 as it only suggests the city where the Examination Centre will be located. The admit card of NCET 2023 will be issued later.

NTA NCET 2023: What To Do In Case Of Issues

The official notice also informs the students about what to do in case they face any issues downloading the city intimation slip, “If there is any issue with respect to difficulty in downloading the City Intimation Slip or the Admit Card, the candidate may call NTA at 011-40759000 or send an email at ncet@nta.ac.in. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://ncet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.”

