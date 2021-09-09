New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notice with regards to National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET UG Exam 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the notice on the official website of the agency i.e. nta ac.in. NEET UG will be conducted on September 12, 2021, by NTA.Also Read - Amid COVID Third Wave Fear, Govt Says Low Key Celebration Of Festivals Should Be Encouraged to Avoid Spread

“National Testing Agency is conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2021 at different centres located in 202 cities throughout the country and abroad on 12 September 2021 (Sunday) from 02:00 to 05:00 p.m. in Pen and Paper mode,” the official notice reads. Also Read - Unemployment Rate Touches 8.3 Percent in August, Says CMIE; 1.9 Million Indians Lost Jobs

Candidates must note that the admit card for the exam has already been released on the official website on September 6, 2021. Those who haven’t downloaded the admit card yet are asked to do it at the earliest. Also Read - Can COVID-19 Diminish Cognitive Abilities? All You Need to Know

For the convenience of the candidates, we have given the link below via which the candidates can check the notice.

Click Here To Check Official Notice of NTA

“Numerous queries were received regarding the issue in pasting the Postcard size Photograph on the second page of Admit Card. This issues has been resolved now. So, the Candidates who have already downloaded the Admit Card are advised to download the Admit Card for NEET (UG)-2021 again from NTA NEET (UG) website,” the notice further reads.

This year, NEET UG will be conducted in various exam centres including Dubai for students appearing from Middle East countries. The exam will be conducted with proper COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, using hand sanitizer, maintaining social distancing, and others.