NTA NEET 2021: In a first, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG 2021 will be conducted in 13 languages with Punjabi and Malayam being the new additions, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Tuesday. He also said that a new exam centre for the medical entrance exam has been opened in Kuwait to facilitate the Indian student community in the Middle East.Also Read - NTA NEET-UG 2021 Registration Begins Today at ntaneet.nic.in | Step-by-Step Guide to Apply Online

“Registrations for the NEET(UG) 2021 has started on http://ntaneet.nic.in from 5 PM today. For the first time in the history of NEET(UG) exam and in order to facilitate the Indian student community in the middle east, an examination centre has been opened in Kuwait,” he tweeted. “The NEET(UG) 2021 will be for the first time conducted in 13 languages with new addition of Punjabi and Malayalam,” Pradhan said. The languages which are now being offered are Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English, he said. Also Read - NEET UG 2021 Exam Date: Important Details Medical Aspirants MUST Know; Link to Apply

This is in line with Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi’s vision of promoting regional languages under NEP 2020. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 13, 2021

Also Read - NEET 2021 Exam on September 12, Application Process to Begin on Tuesday Through NTA Websites

The Minister had on Monday announced that the NEET which was earlier scheduled on August 1 will now be conducted on September 12. The number of cities where examination is conducted will be increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3,862 used in the 2020. Last year, it was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam of whom 7,71,500 qualified.

(With inputs from PTI)