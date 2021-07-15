NTA NEET 2021: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday met the newly appointed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the National Capital and urged the minister to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET exam this year owing to the covid situation in the state. “As per the guidance of the chief minister, we urged the Union Education Minister to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET exam this year,” Subramanian tweeted.Also Read - NEET 2021 UG Latest News Today: NTA Changes Exam Pattern This Year. Check This BIG Update Here

NEET 2021 Registration:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday started the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2021 to offer admission to various undergraduate medical programmes. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can submit the NEET UG 2021 application on the official website ntaneet.nic.in by August 7. Also Read - NTA NEET UG 2021: Exam to be Held in 13 Regional Languages And Other Details Aspirants Must Know

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the examination:

Visit the official portal of NTA NEET 2021 at www.nta.ac.in

Click on the link “Fill Registration Form” available on the homepage

Go for new registration

Register by using your own unique Email Id and Mobile No

Save the registered login credentials and proceed to fill in NEET-UG 2021 application form

Fill in the remaining details, upload required documents and pay the application fee of Rs 1500.

Print the confirmation page for future reference

The entrance exam which was earlier supposed to be held on August 1, is now scheduled for September 12. The exam will be conducted in 13 Indian languages. Also Read - NTA NEET-UG 2021 Registration Begins Today at ntaneet.nic.in | Step-by-Step Guide to Apply Online

NEET 2021: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be aged between 17 years and 25 years.

Educational qualification:

Applicants must have passed 10+2 Higher/Senior Secondary Examination or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology and Mathematics or any other elective subject with English with at least 50% marks.

Those who have appeared in the class 12 exam this year and are awaiting their result can also apply for the same.