NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration Latest Update: The candidates who are doing the phase 2 registration for NEET UG 2021, here’s an import update for you. The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released an important notification for students on uploading documents during this period on neet.nta.nic.in. making the announcement, the NTA said that the candidates don’t need to upload any of the documents but just give their details while registering for the second phase. The notification from the NTA is visible as a flash message on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - NEET-UG 2021 Exam Results to be Declared Soon at nta.neet.nic.in | All You Need to Know About Merit List, Qualifying Criteria

“Note: No documents need to be uploaded in filling up the Second Phase of Online Application Form for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2021,” the flash message on the official site reads. Also Read - BHU UET Exam 2021: NTA Revises Exam Dates For Two Courses | Deets Here

It must be noted that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration process started on October 1, 2021 for Undergraduate, UG exam and the registration will end on October 10. Also Read - NEET-SS Exam Pattern Change: SC Says Medical Education Has Become a Business

At the beginning of the Phase 2 registration, the NTA had informed the candidates to fill all personal details, additional details, educational details and even upload documents. The NTA had also stated that the candidates need to fill 57 columns and upload 4 documents.

However, the NTA now has issued a fresh notification, saying that the candidates don’t need to upload any document, and they just need to fill in the details.

For the general information of the candidates, the NTA had earlier asked for the documents that include Category Certificate, Persons with Disability (PwD) Certificate, Class 10 Certificate and Citizenship Certificate.

Even though the candidates will not upload nay document now, but it is wise to keep a copy of each safe with them as there is a likelihood that the exam conducting body might ask for these documents at a later stage or during the Counselling round.