NEET-UG 2021: The chorus to postpone the national-level medical entrance exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is growing louder. Medical aspirants have been citing various reasons why NEET 2021 should be postponed. One of the key issues highlighted by them is that the NEET exam dates clash with other entrances and board examinations.Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2021: NTA Brings Major Change, Removes Age Factor From Tie-Breaking Policy
Besides, students have also raised concerns against the possible third wave of the corona. Lakhs of students will be writing the exams and half of the aspirants are yet to be vaccinated against the deadly virus, thus posing a threat to their health. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, students have also started the trend #shiftNEETUG, #delayNEETUG to press their demands.
#shiftNEETUG Trends On Twitter
Exams That Are Clashing With NEET 2021
While NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 12, other exams like ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) will be conducted on September 13. MHT CET 2021 will be held from September 4 to 10 and from September 14 to 20. CBSE Class 12 Mathematics paper will be conducted will be held on September 13. CBSE private exams, Class 12 improvement, and compartment exams are also scheduled to be held next month.
Extend Application Form Window
Besides, aspirants are also urging conducting body NTA to extend the application window for the NEET-UG 2021. Notably, states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, and others were badly affected by the flood, due to which internet connectivity in these areas was lost and students failed to fill the application form.
Release Admit Card Early
Students have also asked the NTA to release the admit card of NEET early as those residing in rural/remote areas might miss the exam as it will be not easy for them to reach the allotted exam venue within the stipulated time frame. The NTA had reportedly said that it would release admit card on September 9, three days prior to the NEET exam. The admit card will be released on the NTA NEET website, neet.nta.nic.in. Approximately 16 lakh students will take the NEET-UG exam this year.