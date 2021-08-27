NEET-UG 2021: The chorus to postpone the national-level medical entrance exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is growing louder. Medical aspirants have been citing various reasons why NEET 2021 should be postponed. One of the key issues highlighted by them is that the NEET exam dates clash with other entrances and board examinations.Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2021: NTA Brings Major Change, Removes Age Factor From Tie-Breaking Policy

Besides, students have also raised concerns against the possible third wave of the corona. Lakhs of students will be writing the exams and half of the aspirants are yet to be vaccinated against the deadly virus, thus posing a threat to their health. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, students have also started the trend #shiftNEETUG, #delayNEETUG to press their demands.

#shiftNEETUG Trends On Twitter

We are pleading for Postponement since ONE WEEK,still you didn't respond to our demands, PLEASE SIR PLEASE BREAK YOUR SILENCE

please POSTPONE NEET@dpradhanbjp ,@DG_NTA #shiftNEETUG pic.twitter.com/TmhlOvVYFz — Ijhar Patel (@ijhar_patel) August 24, 2021

.@PMOIndia .@dpradhanbjp

While experts are continuously warning about COVID 3rd Wave, but instead of focusing on students demands, your govt is conducting offline exam.#shiftNEETUG#CBSEpvtStudentsInCrisis — Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress (@iyctripura) August 24, 2021

#shiftNEETUG2021

Respected @dpradhanbjp ji, There is a huge demand to postpone the NEET UG exam till October. Please take a quick decision. #shiftNEETUG pic.twitter.com/715LKfGpr7 — Samiksha Mangle (@Samikshamangle) August 25, 2021

Exams That Are Clashing With NEET 2021

While NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 12, other exams like ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) will be conducted on September 13. MHT CET 2021 will be held from September 4 to 10 and from September 14 to 20. CBSE Class 12 Mathematics paper will be conducted will be held on September 13. CBSE private exams, Class 12 improvement, and compartment exams are also scheduled to be held next month.