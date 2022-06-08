NEET UG Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate, (NEET UG) 2022. Once released, the registered candidates can download their NEET 2022 Admit Card through the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.As per the earlier notification, the NEET UG 2022 entrance exam will be conducted on July 17, 2022. The exam will be held via pen and paper-based format.Also Read - AAI Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs. 1,40000; Apply For 400 Posts From June 15

This year, NTA will conduct the NEET 2022 exam in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The NEET admit card is usually issued 15 days prior to the examination date. However, the authority has not released any specific date for the same yet.

NEET UG 2022: Check Exam Pattern

The NEET 2022 question paper will comprise 200 questions. The exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes. The paper will be conducted in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. This year, more than 18 lakh candidates have registered for NEET UG. Below are the steps to download the NEET UG 2022 Admit Card.

NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Step by Step Guide to Download Hall Ticket