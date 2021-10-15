NEET Answer Keys 2021: Here comes the good news for students. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the NEET 2021 answer keys on its official website neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET UG 2021 examinations on September 12 can now check the answer keys on the official website. It must be noted that the candidates will be given chance to challenge the provisional Answer Key online by paying a processing fee of Rs1000 per answer challenged.Also Read - NEET UG Result 2021 To Be Declared Soon on Official Website. Here's How to Check Scorecard

Apart from the provisional answer key, the NTA has also released the OMR answer sheets for the candidates. To check the answer key and the OMR sheets, the candidates need to login with their application number and password. The NTA had closed the NEET 2021 application form correction window on October 14 and the window to check and challenge answer keys has been activated on Friday. Also Read - TikTok Most Downloaded Non-Gaming App Globally For Sept, Followed by Facebook

However, to raise objections to the answer key, candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 per question and the facility will be available till October 17. The payment of the processing fee for the challenge can be made through, DebitCard/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm. And no challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee online. Also Read - Snapchat Suffers Outage Across Globe; Users Unable to Post or Send Messages

Direct Link To Download NEET Answer Key 2021

Notably, this answer key which has been released on Friday is provisional. The NTA will review objections raised by the candidates and if there is an error, it will be resolved in the final answer key. And finally, the NEET answer key will be published along with results.

NEET UG 2021 Answer Key: Here’s How to Download it

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the NEET 2021 answer key link

Put in your credentials

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key

Candidates can also challenge the answer key

Keep the copy of the same for future reference

The candidates must know that the NEET is being conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India. After results, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin registration for all India quota counselling at mcc.nic.in.