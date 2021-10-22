NEET Result Date 2021: Students who were waiting with bated breath for the NEET result 2021 will have to wait a bit longer as the National Testing Agency (NTA) reopened the second phase registration window on the official website—neet.nta.nic.in. The application filing and editing window will remain open till October 26 up to 11:50 pm. Consequently, the result would be released only after the application process i.e, post October 26.Also Read - NEET UG 2021 Latest News: Bombay HC Directs NTA to Hold NEET For Two Aspirants After Mix Up by Invigilators

“On receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency is opening the window for filling up of the second set of information correction/modification of the particulars of the first and second phase of online application for NEET (UG) 2021,” NTA said in an official notice. Also Read - When Will NEET UG Result 2021 be Declared? Check Date, Time, Steps To Download Score

NEET 2021 Result Date Also Read - Sainik School Admission 2022: Application for AISSEE Begins, CHECK Important Dates, Steps to Register at aissee.nta.nic.in

Usually, the conducting body NTA declares the NEET result after a month of conducting the medical entrance test. Last year, exam was held on September 13 and the final scores were declared through online mode on October 12. However, this year, the result is not expected anytime before the last week of October.

Step-by-step guide to check NEET Result 2021